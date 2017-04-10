Eli Apple Autograph Signing In New Jersey

New York Giants 1st round draft pick Eli Apple will make his rare public appearance at the Garden State Exhibit Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017 @ 2:30pm

This is a great opportunity to meet and greet one of your favorite athletes and obtain an autograph or take a selfie. Below is the information you will need for the upcoming Eli Apple Autograph Signing.

Eli Apple Autograph Signing

Sunday, April 30, 2017 @ 2:30pm

Garden State Exhibit Center

50 Atrium Drive

Somerset, New Jersey 08873

Tickets & Links | Map

Please take a look at the other scheduled New York Giants Autograph Signings or sign up for our Mailing List