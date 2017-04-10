Eli Apple Autograph Signing In New Jersey

Shop for officially licensed Giants gear from Nike and New Era at the Giants Online Team Shop
New York Giants Player Appearances

New York Giants 1st round draft pick Eli Apple will make his rare public appearance at the Garden State Exhibit Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017 @ 2:30pm

This is a great opportunity to meet and greet one of your favorite athletes and obtain an autograph or take a selfie. Below is the information you will need for the upcoming Eli Apple Autograph Signing.

Sunday, April 30, 2017 @ 2:30pm
Garden State Exhibit Center
50 Atrium Drive
Somerset, New Jersey 08873
Tickets & Links | Map

