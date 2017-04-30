Giants add Tomlinson & Webb in the 2nd & 3rd rounds.

The selections of the both DT Dalvin Tomlinson and QB Davis Webb will address both needs for today and needs for tomorrow. Here is the live podcast reactions of the picks.

About The Podcast:

A dedicated New York Giants Podcast with live radio analysis of all topics NYG. Always welcoming callers, comments and questions.

Streaming live Wednesday nights at 10pm EST.

http://facebook.com/bleedbigblue

https://www.youtube.com/user/Bleedsbigblue

Hosted by:

Bleedbigblue Podcast Crew.

Marco, James, Tim, & Justin.

Our podcast is recorded live taking callers and guest on a weekly basis. We’ve started taking small clips of the podcast and putting them on youtube as well.

The Live Call in number.

(516) 453-9383.

Live listen & subscribe link.

http://www.blogtalkradio.com/bleedbigblue

Youtube subscribe link.

https://www.youtube.com/user/Bleedsbigblue