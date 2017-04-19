Johnathan Hankins To The Indianapolis Colts. What do the Giants do to replace him?

Johnathan Hankins agrees to terms with the Indianapolis Colts. what is the Giants next move for a DT? Draft? Free agency? or Bromley?

Twitter Poll

Big Hank is going to Indy. What’s the Giants plan? — Bleedbigblue (@Bleedsbigblue) April 13, 2017

