Johnathan Hankins To The Indianapolis Colts. What do the Giants do to replace him?
Johnathan Hankins To The Indianapolis Colts. What do the Giants do to replace him?
Johnathan Hankins agrees to terms with the Indianapolis Colts. what is the Giants next move for a DT? Draft? Free agency? or Bromley?
Twitter Poll
Big Hank is going to Indy. What’s the Giants plan?
— Bleedbigblue (@Bleedsbigblue) April 13, 2017
About The Podcast:
A dedicated New York Giants Podcast with live radio analysis of all topics NYG. Always welcoming callers, comments and questions.
Wednesday live stream for Facebook.
http://facebook.com/bleedbigblue
Hosted by:
Bleedbigblue Podcast Crew.
Marco, James, Tim, & Justin.
Our podcast is recorded live taking callers and guest on a weekly basis. We’ve started taking small clips of the podcast and putting them on youtube as well.
The Live Call in number.
(516) 453-9383.
Live listen & subscribe link.
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/bleedbigblue
Youtube subscribe link.
https://www.youtube.com/user/Bleedsbigblue