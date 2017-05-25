Justin Pugh I’m Sitting In The Drivers Seat” Regarding Contract Talks.
Justin Pugh talks about his upcoming free agency, Do you think the New York Giants will re-sign him when it comes?
About The Podcast:
A dedicated New York Giants Podcast with live radio analysis of all topics NYG. Always welcoming callers, comments and questions.
Streaming live Wednesday nights at 10pm EST.
http://facebook.com/bleedbigblue
https://www.youtube.com/user/Bleedsbigblue
Hosted by:
Bleedbigblue Podcast Crew.
Marco, James, Tim, & Justin.
Our podcast is recorded live taking callers and guest on a weekly basis. We’ve started taking small clips of the podcast and putting them on youtube as well.
The Live Call in number.
(516) 453-9383.
Live listen & subscribe link.
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/bleedbigblue
Youtube subscribe link.
https://www.youtube.com/user/Bleedsbigblue
Leave a comment below and let me know what you think!