New York Giants 2017 Draft Day Party

With the 2017 NFL Draft less than one month away the New York Giants sent out their draft Day Party invitations last week to season-ticket holders.

If you are a season ticket holder check your inbox for more information. This is a free family friendly event held by the Giants, this year Big Blue picks 23rd.

The Draft Day Party again will be held at MetLife stadium on April 27, 2017 at 7:30pm. For more info check out Giants.com