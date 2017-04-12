New York Giants Draft Needs for 2017
New York Giants Draft Needs for 2017.
Breakdown of Giants needs and who is available in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft.
About The Podcast:
A dedicated New York Giants Podcast with live radio analysis of all topics NYG. Always welcoming callers, comments and questions.
Wednesday live stream for Facebook.
http://facebook.com/bleedbigblue
Hosted by:
Bleedbigblue Podcast Crew.
Marco, James, Tim, & Justin.
Our podcast is recorded live taking callers and guest on a weekly basis. We’ve started taking small clips of the podcast and putting them on youtube as well.
The Live Call in number.
(516) 453-9383.
Live listen & subscribe link.
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/bleedbigblue
Youtube subscribe link.
https://www.youtube.com/user/Bleedsbigblue