New York Giants It’s Time For Paul Perkins

Vet free agent running back Legarrette Blount signs with Philly, leaving Paul Perkins to shine. It’s Time For Paul Perkins, It’s Time For The Perculator.

Leave a comment below and let me know what you think!

About The Podcast:

A dedicated New York Giants Podcast with live radio analysis of all topics NYG. Always welcoming callers, comments and questions.

Streaming live Wednesday nights at 10pm EST.

http://facebook.com/bleedbigblue

https://www.youtube.com/user/Bleedsbigblue

Hosted by:

Bleedbigblue Podcast Crew.

Marco, James, Tim, & Justin.

Our podcast is recorded live taking callers and guest on a weekly basis. We’ve started taking small clips of the podcast and putting them on youtube as well.

The Live Call in number.

(516) 453-9383.

Live listen & subscribe link.

http://www.blogtalkradio.com/bleedbigblue

Youtube subscribe link.

https://www.youtube.com/user/Bleedsbigblue