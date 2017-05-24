New York Giants UDFA’s for 2018.

Almost every in the NFL an Undrafted free agent catches us all off guard and makes a splash into the NFL. The New York Giants have had their fare share of these players.

This year is no exception, here are some of the players we fell can contribute to the New York Giants.

UDFA’s in this video

Chad Wheeler (OT, USC)

Jessamen Dunker (OL, Tennessee State)

Travis Rudolph (WR, FSU)

Jarron Jones (DT, Notre Dame)

Calvin Munson (LB, San Diego State)

UDFA’s not covered.

Armando Bonheur (OL, Samford)

Sam Ekwonike (OL, Coastal Carolina)

Shane Smith (FB, San Jose State)

Colin Thompson (TE, Temple)

Romond Deloatch (TE/OLB, Temple)

Virginia WR Keeon Johnson (WR, Virginia)

Jalen Williams (WR, UMass)

Evan Schwan (DE, Penn State)

Josh Banks (DT, Wake Forest)

