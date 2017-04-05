NYG Draft Target Taco Charlton DE from Michigan
NYG Draft Target Taco Charlton DE from Michigan
With uncertainty around DE Owa Odighizuwa after he claimed he may step away from the game Tim (@tmerritt51) thinks that the Giants might take a look at Taco Charlton DE from Michigan.
About The Podcast:
A dedicated New York Giants Podcast with live radio analysis of all topics NYG. Always welcoming callers, comments and questions.
Wednesday live stream for Facebook.
http://facebook.com/bleedbigblue
Hosted by:
Bleedbigblue Podcast Crew.
Marco, James, Tim, & Justin.
Our podcast is recorded live taking callers and guest on a weekly basis. We’ve started taking small clips of the podcast and putting them on youtube as well.
The Live Call in number.
(516) 453-9383.
Live listen & subscribe link.
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/bleedbigblue
Youtube subscribe link.
https://www.youtube.com/user/Bleedsbigblue