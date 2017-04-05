Shop for officially licensed Giants gear from Nike and New Era at the Giants Online Team Shop
New York Giants Draft Targets 2017

NYG Draft Target Taco Charlton DE from Michigan

Posted on

NYG Draft Target Taco Charlton DE from Michigan

With uncertainty around DE Owa Odighizuwa after he claimed he may step away from the game Tim (@tmerritt51) thinks that the Giants might take a look at Taco Charlton DE from Michigan.

About The Podcast:
A dedicated New York Giants Podcast with live radio analysis of all topics NYG. Always welcoming callers, comments and questions.

Wednesday live stream for Facebook.
http://facebook.com/bleedbigblue

Hosted by:
Bleedbigblue Podcast Crew.
Marco, James, Tim, & Justin.

Our podcast is recorded live taking callers and guest on a weekly basis. We’ve started taking small clips of the podcast and putting them on youtube as well.

The Live Call in number.
(516) 453-9383.

Live listen & subscribe link.
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/bleedbigblue

Youtube subscribe link.
https://www.youtube.com/user/Bleedsbigblue

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Shop for officially licensed Giants gear from Nike and New Era at the Giants Online Team Shop
Click to comment

Post Comment

To Top