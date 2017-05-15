Orleans Darkwa 2017 Football Camp
The Orleans Darkwa Foundation is pleased to announce that on
June 17th, 2017 Orleans’ will be hosting his very first football camp.
Beginning at 8:00am, at the Ensworth’s High School Campus in Tennessee, young players will have the opportunity to learn from the pros, have fun, and gain an incredible and unforgettable experience.
The camp will provide a t-shirt, food, and drinks for the children to have throughout the day.
If you are interested in signing your child up for camp please click the button below. The first 300 who sign up online will be guaranteed a spot to participate in the camp.
We look forward to seeing you there!
Thank you to our sponsors for helping make this event a success.
Cool event for the kids, kudos to Orleans for giving back to the community.