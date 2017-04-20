Paul Perkins Autograph Signing
Check out this tweet from Paul Perkins!
Hey @Giants fans I’m signing autographs on Saturday from 1pm-3pm at the new @DICKS in Massapequa! Come out and see me!
— Paul Perkins (@Prime_Perk_24) April 20, 2017
This is a great opportunity to meet and greet one of your favorite athletes and obtain an autograph or take a selfie. Below is the information you will need for the upcoming Paul Perkins Autograph Signing.
Paul Perkins
Saturday, April 22, 2017
1:00pm 3:00pm
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Sunrise Mall
1188 Sunrise Mall
Massapequa, NY, 11758
Tickets & Link | MAP
Please take a look at the other scheduled New York Giants Autograph Signings or sign up for our Mailing List