Paul Perkins Autograph Signing

Check out this tweet from Paul Perkins!

Hey @Giants fans I’m signing autographs on Saturday from 1pm-3pm at the new @DICKS in Massapequa! Come out and see me! — Paul Perkins (@Prime_Perk_24) April 20, 2017



This is a great opportunity to meet and greet one of your favorite athletes and obtain an autograph or take a selfie. Below is the information you will need for the upcoming Paul Perkins Autograph Signing.

Paul Perkins

Saturday, April 22, 2017

1:00pm 3:00pm

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sunrise Mall

1188 Sunrise Mall

Massapequa, NY, 11758

